DANVILLE — An ordeal recently came full circle for a Lackawanna County man when he was given the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by one of the doctors who treated him for the virus.
Daniel Bisset spoke online to reporters Wednesday, along with Dr. John Sobuto, the Geisinger physician who was among those who saw the Clarks Summit man through his fight with “novel coronavirus.”
Bisset was one of the first in the region to contract COVID-19 and ironically received his second shot on the one-year anniversary of when he first took sick. When it was known Bisset would receive it on Sunday, March 7, his wife Shannon suggested the injection be given by Sabuto. Bisset said getting the second shot was an emotional experience.
Meantime, shortness of breath, some neuropathy in fingers and toes and “phantom smells” have lingered.
Sabuto recalled how Bisset was deteriorating on hospital arrival a year ago and in desperate need of oxygen. The symptoms he saw were similar to those among people in China and other parts of the world.
Fear unlike any other, Sabuto recounted, was what he felt as it became evident that COVID-19 packed a powerful punch.
“I remember looking at my wife in bed and having that fear (that) it is here. And it is in our backyard,” Sabuto recalled. “How scared we were, not just about how (Bisset) was going to do but if this is any indication of how bad this virus is, what we were in for.”
Treatment included using an advanced hormone and time on a heart-lung by-pass machine, a risky option due to the need to put the patient into a coma and paralyze the respiratory muscles.
Sabuto said putting Bisset on the machine was among the hardest medical decisions he has ever had to make. Other members of the medical team had their doubts, but Sabuto said the outcome proved the best course was followed.
“I knew that was (Bisett’s) only shot,” Sabuto said. “I couldn’t let him deteriorate into death especially that quickly knowing he was 47 and relatively an otherwise healthy guy.”
After two weeks in a coma, Bisset has since needed to learn to walk independently and eat again. Medical appointments with specialists including psychologists and other specialists have been frequent.
Dr. Karen A. Korzick, co-director of clinical care for the Geisinger central region, saw Bisett on his arrival in Danville. At the time, she said there were still major questions about how the virus was transmitted and what kind of protection was needed for families and others.
Korzick recalled working with Bisset’s sister as the rest of the nuclear family was affected by COVID-19 at the time.
“We have been working with (Bisset) in a survivor clinic for a little over a year,” Korzick said. “In general, for people who have gone through this threatening respiratory condition that (Bisset) has it is extremely common for recovery to take one-to-two years.”
Korzick added the medical fraternity has effectively dealt with the acute care needed when a person contracts COVID-19. But long-term effects of COVID, such as respiratory issues, is still being researched.
Frustration was also common, Korzick observed, as it takes only a few days to get sick but months to get well.
Bisset, now fully vaccinated, said he would still practice precautions but wanted to get back to work.
“I get a lot of satisfaction out going to work,” he said. “Even my extra-curricular activities like home improvements and working around the house have proven difficult to me with not being able to have a full allotment of air.”
Bisset added that little things have become more important, such as conversations with people. Life, he mused, was precious and could easily be taken away.
Sabuto said the opportunity to give the vaccine to Bisset was among the most fulfilling experiences of his life. He advised it didn’t matter which vaccine people receive as long as they get one.
