LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors split a proposed revision of a Health and Safety Plan into two decisions at their Thursday night board meeting.
A motion which passed 6-3 effectively made facial covering a recommended option for students and staff rather than a required one as of Monday, March 28. Mask use will shift to recommended if coronavirus transmission shifts to low or moderate before then.
A provision was added that the Health and Safety Plan be looked at again during the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24, rather than Thursday, March 10 as originally proposed. The state mandate for facial covering expires Tuesday, April 19 unless extended.
Directors Jaime Lyons, Kristen Kraus, Dr. Erin Jablonski, Heather Haynos, Mary Ann Stanton and Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, board president, voted in favor of the revision. Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero, Jordan Fetzer and Cory Heath, board vice president, voted against.
Fetzer later noted his vote against was due to the continuation of the policy whereby facial covering was required in schools during school hours. The policy was inconsistent and should be abandoned, he stressed, for not also mandating facial covering during after school activities. Heath and Unzicker-Fassero favored an immediate return to optional masking.
The citizen comment portion of the meeting was extended from 30 to 60 minutes with an additional 15 minutes added due to the number of people wishing to comment. In-person and online comments were alternated with online comments to the board and audience read by Dr. John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
Jessica Hess, a college administrator, asked the board to consider the effect of facial covering on social interaction, mental health and the ability of students to communicate across generational and cultural lines. She said the effect was apparent at the collegiate level in the last 18 months.
Sarah Kelley and others credited facial covering with keeping COVID-19 at levels that have allowed schools to remain open and urged the board to keep the policy in place.
Students had their say at the Thursday night meeting, including Zach Engle. The Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) sophomore observed that vaccinated people are still able to contract coronavirus.
Engle and others said recent studies of young students indicated facial covering was a barrier to speech and the ability to make out facial expressions. He concluded, “After 2:40 (p.m.), COVID goes away,” as he has seen teachers and others who have been boosters for mask use in grocery stores without facial coverings.
Jonah Carney, an LAHS junior, said wearing facial covering has been a challenge both to establishing meaningful relationships and learning. He hoped that the board would “immediately” make mask-wearing recommended rather than mandated.
A revision to a contract tracing policy passed without a dissenting vote. It asked parents to keep their child at home for five days if they have COVID-19 symptoms. The school should be informed if a child tests positive.
In the case of families with “fragile health” situations, the district will inform a parent or staff member if they may have been in contact with a person who tested positive.
