Watsontown woman charged in alleged drug death

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Watsontown woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug delivery resulting in death and multiple other counts after allegedly providing heroin to a man who died of a drug overdose.
Samantha Jo Acy, of Gearhart Road, has been charged as a result of the Sept. 25 death of Earnest Lee Sharr Jr., 43.
Felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, along with misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person, were filed Friday in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
According to court documents, troopers and EMS personnel were called at 7:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, to Fourth Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, where Sharr was found unresponsive in a bathroom.
CPR and narcan was administered to Sharr, who was subsequently found to have a pulse. He was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, where he died Saturday, Sept. 25.
Tpr. James Nestico wrote in court documents that EMS personnel found a blue glassine baggie in Sharr's pocket as they were treating him. Three needles were found in the bathroom trashcan.
Court documents state an autopsy ruled Sharr died of "multiple drug intoxication — fentanyl, xylazine and othero/para-flouro fentanyl."
Sharr was released from Lycoming County Prison Sept. 20, court documents state. His mother, Peggy Sharr, told troopers he had only been with his girlfriend, Acy, since his release.
Peggy also indicated her son had overdosed two other times that same week, after his release.
Troopers said text messages between Earnest Sharr and Acy prior to his death reference her providing heroin to him.
Nestico and Tpr. Adrian Bordner interviewed Acy Sept. 27, court documents indicate. She allegedly admitted to providing Sharr with heroin at least twice following his release from prison.
"She had gotten the heroin for Sharr from her dealer, Joey Aikey," Nestico wrote, in court documents. "She added that she gets enough heroin from Aikey to resell to people herself."
According to Nestico, Acy's cell phone was found to have multiple text messages arranging the sale of narcotics.
On Sept. 30, Nestico wrote in court documents that Acy signed up as a confidential informant. She purchased "a significant amount of blue glassine baggies" stamped "kiss me" from Aikey in Hemlock Township, Columbia County. The heroin baggies allegedly matched the ones she had given to Sharr, which he was found to be in possession of at the time of his overdose.
According to online court records, Aikey was charged Sept. 30 in Columbia County with felony drug counts, which were later withdrawn.
A preliminary hearing for Acy has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, before Diehl. She is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail.
