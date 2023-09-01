WATSONTOWN — Cookies, pastries and fine teacups and saucers adorned the tables of the Watson Inn for the annual meeting of the District V Garden Club.
“There are six clubs that are involved,” said Sandra Hendricks, of the McEwensville Garden Club. “We take turns having it in our area.”
Along with McEwensville, District V is home to the Alexandria Garden Club, of Huntingdon; Duboistown Garden Club, of Williamsport; Heritage Garden Club, of Troy; Mifflin County Garden Club, of Lewistown; and Standing Stone Garden Club, of Huntingdon. There are 10 districts within the statewide organization of the Garden Club of Pennsylvania, which has approximately 4,700 total members.
“This is our first annual meeting of 10,” said Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania president Leeanna Ryba. “Distrive V is special to us because they’re very supportive of the Garden Club Federation. All the clubs do wonderful projects.”
At the annual meeting, 68 people gathered for a day of presentations, reports, shopping and a luncheon followed by tea and dessert. In the afternoon, Susan Miller of the Duboistown Garden Club, presented a program entitled “She Shed Designs,” in which she demonstrated how items found in a tool shed or a hardware store could be turned into creative arrangements.
The meeting also served as a space for various garden club members to socialize and share what they’ve been working on.
“We get together and we talk about what everybody’s doing in our area,” said Hendricks.
The day concluded with raffle drawings of centerpieces, club baskets and floral designs.
