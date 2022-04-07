MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s third annual Fundraising Gala Party will be held at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg. The event will feature a 1960s theme.
The event will include appetizers, beverages, and a dinner choice. Options include lemon piccata chicken served with herb roasted potatoes, roasted summer vegetables, or beef braised in a red wine sauce with herb roasted potatoes, roasted summer vegetables. A vegetarian selection of portobello mushroom with rice and vegetables is also available.
Desserts will also be served, and a cash bar will be available.
The event will include live and silent auctions, as well as dancing to Trip the Light, an eight-piece dance band.
Tickets must be purchased prior to April 24.
For more information on the museum, visit www.buggymusem.org.
