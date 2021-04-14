Milton looking to cut proposed tax increase in half

MILTON — The average homeowner in the Northumberland County portion of the Milton Area School District could see their taxes increase by nearly $30 per year, under the terms of the district’s proposed 2021-2022 budget.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink presented a budget update during Tuesday’s board committee session, held online via Zoom. The board is expected to vote on the final budget in May.
As it stands, Fink said expenses are proposed at $37 million, a $485,000 decrease over the preliminary budgetary numbers which had been presented previously.
In addition, Fink said revenue is proposed at $35.3 million, with the district to use $1.7 million in Federal CARES ESSERS funds to fill the budgetary deficit.
Under the proposal, Fink said taxes will increase by half of the maximum 4.1% allowed by law. In preliminary versions of the budget, taxes were projected to be raised to the maximum.
Under the proposed budget, Fink said the millage for the Northumberland County portion of the district will rise by 1.54, to 68.82 mills.
Fink said the median home value in the Northumberland County portion of the district is $18,995. A homeowner with that assessed value will see their taxes increase by $29.25.
“Half of our taxpayers are going to fall above that, half of our taxpayers are going to fall below that,” Fink said.
In the Union County portion of the district, the increase will be less under the budgetary proposal, due to the rebalancing which must occur between the two counties. Northumberland County has not had a reassessment since 1972.
In the Union County portion of the district, Fink said the median home value is $106,800. An owner with a property assessed at that amount will see their taxes increase by $10.68, under the proposed budget. Millage will increase by 30, to 17.23 mills.
Board members Christine Rantz, Eric Moser, Brett Hosterman and Andrew Frederick each indicated they are in favor of increasing taxes by half of the maximum allowed by law.
Board member Kevin Fry thanked Fink for his work on the budget, and encouraged community members to contact their board representative if they have questions or concerns about the budget.
Rantz stressed the tax increase is not tied to the district’s $14.1 million project to renovate the high school athletic field, and to build a wellness center onto the rear of the school.
Fink said the district’s debt services payments are now lower than they had previously been as the district refinanced its loans in conjunction with the project.
Renovation Project Manager Jeff Brophy, of SitelogIQ, provided an update on the project during the meeting.
According to Brophy, contractors doing earthwork came across utility lines which weren’t in the plans. An 8-inch water main was uncovered, along with a sanitary line and electric lines.
He said the sanitary line will be moved starting today. Contractors are evaluating the best method to address the water main and electric lines.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the district carried out all of the appropriate pre-construction studies, and the lines were not uncovered in those studies.
Hosterman, chair of the Facilities Committee, said the project budget included addressing the potential discovery of unidentified utility lines.
Brophy also reported the floor slabs for the new ticket booth have been poured, the outline for the new concessions stand will soon be laid out and instillation of the foundation for the new grandstand is expected to begin April 26.
As the project moves forward, Brophy said contractors may have some difficulty obtaining the necessary construction supplies as there are still some shortages due to companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic not yet being fully operational.
“I gotta hand it to the contractors that have been awarded this project,” Brophy said. “They have worked very well together.”
The stadium renovation is expected to be completed by the fall, with the wellness facility planned to be completed at a later date.
Duane Gemberling, the district’s Network Administrator, said elapsed-time cameras are in place and can be accessed via the district website to follow the project. He said those interested in the work should not drive on to school property to observe the project.
