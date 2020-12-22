LEWISBURG — Leaders of the Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 Auxiliary kept busy over the weekend by driving a van filled with clothing and personal care items to Orangeville.
Missie Chappell, Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 Auxiliary president, and Adrienne Shannon, Auxiliary vice president, said more than $1,100 was raised for the items delivered to the Orangeville Personal Care Home. They noted that while many of the 35 residents were veterans, the home was not exclusively for veterans and did not turn anyone away.
Money was raised by a variety of activities, some of which have been curtailed amid recent restrictions.
“We did a quilt raffle, we do taco night,” Chappell said. “We used to do a porch grill.”
Chappell and Shannon said they would not be entering the facility, but would be helped by the staff to complete their delivery. Chappell observed the residents were in need of towels, sweatpants, razors, wash cloths, laundry baskets and other basic living items
The auxiliary has made previous trips to the Orangeville home, including playing bingo. Shannon said playing bingo was fabulous.
The auxiliary was asked to provide 35 new dressers for the residents, but could not currently afford them.
However, donations were requested and may be sent to the to the Lewisburg American Legion Auxiliary, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, Pa 17837, with “Orangeville Manor” on the check memo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.