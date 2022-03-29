LEWISBURG — A jury of seven men and five women on Monday began hearing the state’s case against a man accused of shooting at and injuring two men on a West Market Street porch.
Julio A. Gonzalez, 25, of Sunbury, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, six counts of aggravated assault, firearms discharged into an occupied structure and related conspiracy counts in connection with the incident reported in the evening of June 1, 2020, in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Judge Lori R. Hackenberg is presiding over the jury trial in Union County Court.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, opened by reviewing the charges, including allegations that Gonzalez fired “four or five” rounds from a firearm from the back seat of a 2009 Subaru Forester toward the porch at 1702-1704 W. Market St. Daevon Bodden and Jaheem Lewis, allegedly standing on the porch, were injured in the groin and across the neck respectively.
Attorney Michael O’Donnell did not want to downplay the dangers of gun violence, but Gonzalez’s defense maintained that witnesses the prosecution intended to call were liars to one degree or another. O’Donnell added that the firearm allegedly used was never found.
Johnson called Marilyn Grobes among the first witnesses, one of several women or children filings maintained were in the apartment building at the time of the alleged drive-by.
“I was in the house and heard gunshots,” she said. “I grabbed (child) and dove to the floor by a couch.”
Grobes apparently saw Bodden shortly after and suspected he was bleeding, but could not tell from where she was. On seeing images from a video camera from a nearby retail store, Grobes identified Bodden and Cierrra Vorrath exiting the apartment building.
Bodden, she observed, was reaching down his pants. He was taken, along with Lewis, to Geisinger for treatment.
Testimony in the afternoon included Cpl. Shawn Burns, of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD), who identified and tracked one of the vehicles allegedly used in the incident to a lot at Century Village. Identifying it was aided, he said, by its distinctive scoop on the hood, wheel styling and rare color.
Burns also identified clothing allegedly worn by Bodden on the night of the incident, including blood-stained underwear and a red shirt.
O’Donnell tried to establish that Gonzalez had earlier contact with Justin Calzada and Steven Reid. Calzada entered a guilty plea over a year ago and Reid awaits a pre-trial conference for their roles in the incident. Reid was purportedly in a vehicle which followed the green Subaru. Johnson questioned the relevance of the point.
Bodden, it was also noted during the morning, fired back at the two vehicles and hit the bumper on one of them as well as a nearby structure. He has since entered a guilty plea to charges in connection with the incident.
