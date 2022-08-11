MILTON — Following an alleged incident last week involving individuals under the influence of methamphetamine, Milton Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer reiterated his concerns over the use of the illicit substances to Milton Borough Council at a meeting on Wednesday night.
“This past week, we did confront some individuals that are using meth in our community, they actually were throwing bottles and things on Broadway,” said Zettlemoyer.
He noted that an arrest was made and that during the course of the incident a taser had to be deployed.
“I would caution people, if you see unusual behavior, don’t get out of your vehicle and confront them... call us and let us deal with them,” said Zettlemoyer. “Meth is different than things that have hit this community before, a lot of these people are confrontational, so please give us a call and we’ll deal with them.”
Milton Area School District (MASD) Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart was present at the council meeting to discuss the district’s newly amended school resource officer (SRO) agreement with the borough, approved Tuesday night. The revised agreement would provide for the hiring — through the borough’s administration — of two additional SROs to provide increased security on MASD campuses.
“I think we’re all aware of the situations going on in schools and the need for what I believe is the most important piece of additional security, and that is human beings. Officers that can not only do their job, but educate our students, create an atmosphere of trust and build on that,” said Bickhart.
Bickhart noted that new grant funding included in the state budget is available to fund the positions, but needs to be applied for by Aug. 31, and asked that council consider the amended agreement as soon as possible.
Zettlemoyer, who has attended school board meetings over the last two months to discuss and answer questions about the proposed additional officers, said he felt the board was confident in their decision and that he’s excited to work with Bickhart going forward.
“I really look forward to having a long working relationship with him as the head of our schools and I think it truly is a great thing for our community,” he said.
Council President Jamie Walker asked the agreement be reviewed and discussed by Bickhart, Zettlemoyer, Borough Manager Jess Novinger and solicitor J. Michael Wiley in anticipation of its consideration at a future council meeting.
Following the resignation of fourth ward Councilman Ruben Medina, precipitated by his move to the borough’s fifth ward, council will vote on the appointment to the vacant seat on at its next meeting, on Aug. 24. Medina was elected to a four-year term in November.
Fourth ward resident Karen Anspach spoke during public comment to throw her hat in the proverbial ring to serve as Medina’s replacement. Anspach said she was moved to pursue a seat on council out of concern over degrading properties in the face of economic difficulties and a desire to see restored pride in her ward and the borough as a whole.
“I know how hard it is to keep up a property but I think pride in ownership is something we’re really struggling with, not just in our ward and not just in our town, but the whole vicinity,” said Anspach. “It’s so important for people to understand that and really ignite their pride in ownership. You don’t have to own a home to have pride in ownership, you just need to understand what it takes to bring that to fruition, and that’s kind of how I see ward four.”
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said a sinkhole on borough land caused by water discharged from the Conagra Brands plant is currently being addressed and the borough is in communication with the plant’s leadership. He also noted that paving projects for the year are roughly 90% complete, while the new cemetery garage is about 75% finished.
Novinger reported that, as of Wednesday morning, the borough has received 671 returned pool surveys, which were also emailed to all MASD families on Wednesday. The survey seeks to assess public opinion on the rehabilitation or replacement of the community pool and the associated costs and tax burden. Those who wish to complete the survey can find it online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonPool.
Deputy Fire Chief Joe Lupo reported that the Milton Fire Department has received 62 emergency medical calls and eight fire calls for the month so far. Construction of the department’s new Pierce fire engine is progressing, he added, and should be completed by the end of the month. Council approved a motion on Novinger’s recommendation to list the department’s old Grumman engine for auction on Municibid, with Councilman Scott Derr abstaining as he is also the fire chief.
In other business, council approved:
• 2023 minimal municipal obligations, in the amounts of $215,822 for police, $84,226 for non-uniform, non-bargaining employees and $38,000 for non-unform, bargaining employees, totaling $338,048.
• The paying of bills in the amounts of $43,058.85 from the general fund, $100 from the reserve fund, $57,676.05 from the payroll fund, $124.57 from the cemetery fund, $22,845.78 from the liquid fuels fund, totaling $123,805.25.
