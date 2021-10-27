HARRISBURG — The state Senate recently approved legislation promoting telemedicine as a way to overcome barriers to quality patient care created by distance and reduce the costs of those services, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) who voted for the bill.
Senate Bill 705 specifically defines “telemedicine” as “the delivery of health care services provided through telecommunications technology to a patient by a health care practitioner who is at a different location,” and allows anyone with a medical license or otherwise regulated by Pennsylvania law to provide telemedicine services.
Each of Pennsylvania’s licensure boards will develop regulations within the scope of practice and standard of care, with the rules taking into consideration model policies and clinical guidelines for appropriate use of telemedicine, as well as providing for patient privacy and data security standards compliant with federal and state law.
In Pennsylvania, many health insurers already provide coverage for some form of telemedicine, but coverage varies by location and health care service. Forty states have statutes that require private insurers to cover telemedicine in the same way they cover in-person health care services. All 50 states’ Medicaid programs cover some health care services delivered via telemedicine, and Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program, known as Medical Assistance, has been reimbursing for some health care services via telemedicine since at least 2007.
The legislation now heads to the state House of Representatives for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.