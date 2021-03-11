EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Petitions filed with the Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration contained names of people interested in a wide variety of public jobs.
Unofficial filings contained some names new to the local political scene. A list obtained from the department noted they were not responsible for names missed.
Among contested primaries, Kendy Alvarez, who returned a Democratic Party petition for Lewisburg mayor will face David A. Heayn, a Lewisburg Borough Council member for the nomination. Mayor Judy Wagner, the long-serving incumbent, was not on the list issued after a Tuesday petition deadline.
Heayn also filed for a four-year term on council.
Several races of note will be contested in 2021, though candidates may be unopposed in primary voting.
Mike Glazer, a Republican, returned a petition for a six-year term as East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisor. Glazer, retired as district representative for two members of Congress in a nearby district, was the sole Republican to seek the position. Incumbent Matt Schumacher was not among Republicans listed.
Democrat Katie Evans also returned a petition seeking the spot as EBT supervisor. Evans was last year’s Democratic nominee to represent the 85th District in the State House of Representatives and began with a write-in campaign. Evans is retired from a career as an educator.
Republican Diane O. Miller will be running for prothonotary/clerk of courts for a four-year term. Miller was voted in for a two-year term after previously being appointed to fill an unexpired term of Linda Richards who retired. Democrat Nick Fuller also filed a petition for Union County prothonotary.
New Berlin Mayor Bonnie Hamilton, a Democrat, filed for a four-year term on New Berlin Borough Council. Nancy Showers filed for a four-year term as mayor. No Republican names were listed for the mayoral position.
Other names of note, though unopposed for county office, were on the lists. They included Ernest R Ritter III (Union County sheriff, Republican) and Dominick Adamo (Union County coroner, Republican).
In filings for school director, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) incumbents, Mary K. Brouse, Mary Ann Sigler Stanton, Lisa B. Clark, John M. Rowe and challengers Kristen E. Kraus and Heather Haynos cross-filed as Democrats and Republicans.
Jamie Lyons filed solely as a Democrat for a four-year term as LASD director.
Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) fillings included incumbents Wendy Hulsizer-McClintock and Thomas L. Eberhart. Hulsizer-McClintock, board president, cross-filed, while Eberhart filed solely as Republican.
Joshua A. Hunt, a Republican, filed for a four-year term as a Milton school director. White Deer Township, Union County, is in the Milton School District.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of Elections and Voter Registration, noted ballot positions would be determined through a drawing.
Katherman added that names of candidates for judge for the Court of Common Pleas, 17th District, would come from the Pa. Department of State.
Wednesday, March 10 was the first day to file nominating papers. Tuesday, March 16 was the last day to file objections to nominating petitions and Wednesday, March 24 was the last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed petitions before the primary on Tuesday, May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.