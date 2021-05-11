High school softball
District 4 Standings
Class 1A
1. Northeast Bradford 10-0 .756 2. Montgomery 12-0 .736 3. Cowanesque Valley 10-2 .603 4. Canton 8-5 .478 5. Bucktail 9-4 .472 6. Millville 7-5 .424 7. Galeton 1-8 .271 8. Sullivan County 3-9 .257 9. Sugar Valley 1-10 .218 10. St. John Neumann 1-10 .174 11. Benton 0-12 .172
Class 2A
1. Line Mtn 10-2 .623 2. Muncy 10-3 .532 3. East Juniata 5-2 .516 4. Troy 4-5 .448 5. Wyalusing Valley 3-5 .400 6. Southern 4-9 .398 7. Lourdes 5-11 .374 8. S. Williamsport 3-6 .365 9. Williamson 1-9 .310 10. Sayre 1-11 .258
Class 3A
1. Loyalsock 12-1 .776 2. Central Columbia 12-2 .704 3. Bloomsburg 9-3 .643 4. Lewisburg 7-4 .607 5. Wellsboro 10-4 .568 6. Montoursville 9-6 .562 7. Warrior Run 6-6 .497 8. Towanda 5-7 .429 9. North Penn-Liberty 4-9 .337 10. CMVT 6-9 .300 11. Hughesville 2-7 .293
Class 4A
1. Danville 14-1 .781 2. Shamokin 9-3 .652 3. Athens 14-3 .624 4. Jersey Shore 5-5 .522 5. Selinsgrove 6-9 .512 6. Midd-West 7-7 .502 7. Mifflinburg 5-12 .417 8. Milton 0-15 .261
Class 5A (with District 2)
1. Abington Heights 11-1 .763 2. West Scranton 6-1 .762 3. Pittston 6-2 .694 4. North Pocono 6-4 .618 5. Shikellamy 8-6 .598 6. Crestwood 8-8 .524 7. Wyoming Valley West 5-7 .520 8. Wallenpaupack 1-8 .319
Class 6A (with District 2)
1. Williamsport 13-1 .804 2. Hazleton 10-6 .638 3. Delaware Valley 4-9 .462 4. Scranton 2-6 .443 5. Wilkes-Barre 0-13 .240
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 16 13 .552 _ Philadelphia 18 17 .514 1 Atlanta 17 17 .500 1½ Miami 15 19 .441 3½ Washington 13 17 .433 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 21 14 .600 _ Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2 Chicago 17 17 .500 3½ Cincinnati 16 16 .500 3½ Pittsburgh 14 20 .412 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 21 14 .600 _ San Diego 19 16 .543 2 Los Angeles 18 17 .514 3 Arizona 16 19 .457 5 Colorado 12 22 .353 8½
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1 Arizona 5, Miami 2 San Francisco 3, Texas 1 San Diego at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 6:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2), 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m. St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 7:40 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m. Miami (López 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2), 9:40 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 22 14 .611 _ New York 18 16 .529 3 Tampa Bay 19 17 .528 3 Toronto 17 16 .515 3½ Baltimore 16 19 .457 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 19 13 .594 _ Cleveland 18 14 .563 1 Kansas City 16 17 .485 3½ Minnesota 12 20 .375 7 Detroit 10 24 .294 10
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 21 15 .583 _ Houston 18 17 .514 2½ Seattle 18 17 .514 2½ Texas 18 19 .486 3½ Los Angeles 16 18 .471 4
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 1 L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4 San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 6:10 p.m. Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 4 1 .800 — Omaha (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 ½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 2 .600 1 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 2 Toledo (Detroit) 2 3 .400 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 4 .333 2½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 4 .200 3
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 5 1 .833 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833 — Buffalo (Toronto) 4 2 .667 1 Worcester (Boston) 2 4 .333 3 Rochester (Washington) 1 5 .167 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 5 .167 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 0 1.000 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 1 .833 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 4 2 .667 1½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 2 .600 2 Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 4 .333 3½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 5 .167 4½ Memphis (St. Louis) 0 5 .000 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Syracuse at Worcester, 3:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 47 21 .691 — x-Brooklyn 44 24 .647 3 New York 38 30 .559 9 Boston 35 33 .515 12 Toronto 27 41 .397 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 38 31 .551 — Miami 37 31 .544 ½ Charlotte 33 35 .485 4½ Washington 32 37 .464 6 Orlando 21 47 .309 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 43 25 .632 — Indiana 32 36 .471 11 Chicago 29 39 .426 14 Cleveland 21 48 .304 22½ Detroit 20 49 .290 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 40 28 .588 — Memphis 35 33 .515 5 San Antonio 33 35 .485 7 New Orleans 31 38 .449 9½ Houston 16 53 .232 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Utah 50 19 .725 — x-Denver 44 24 .647 5½ Portland 40 29 .580 10 Minnesota 21 47 .309 28½ Oklahoma City 21 48 .304 29
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 48 20 .706 — x-L.A. Clippers 45 23 .662 3 L.A. Lakers 38 30 .559 10 Golden State 36 33 .522 12½ Sacramento 30 38 .441 18 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 125, Washington 124 Indiana 111, Cleveland 102 Memphis 115, New Orleans 110 San Antonio 146, Milwaukee 125 Portland 140, Houston 129 Golden State 119, Utah 116
Tuesday’s Games
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Indiana, 8 p.m. Orlando at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. New York at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 55 35 15 5 75 189 162 x-Boston 55 33 15 7 73 167 134 x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201 New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136 x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153 x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147 x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154 Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154 Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 55 39 14 2 80 185 124 x-Colorado 54 37 13 4 78 186 132 x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149 x-St. Louis 54 25 20 9 59 158 167 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 Los Angeles 54 21 26 7 49 142 159 San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140 x-Edmonton 54 34 18 2 70 178 147 x-Winnipeg 54 28 23 3 59 161 152 x-Montreal 55 24 21 10 58 156 164 Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 Ottawa 55 22 28 5 49 153 187 Vancouver 50 21 26 3 45 135 164 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 2 Edmonton 4, Montreal 3, OT Florida 4, Tampa Bay 0 Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT Vancouver 3, Winnipeg 1 Nashville 5, Carolina 0 Dallas 5, Chicago 4, OT Colorado 2, Vegas 1 St. Louis 2, Los Angeles 1, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m. Thursday’s Games Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 31 22 6 2 1 47 103 74 Manitoba 32 18 11 2 1 39 101 86 Belleville 29 13 15 1 0 27 77 93 Toronto 27 11 14 0 2 24 85 96 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 30 19 8 1 2 41 121 89 Texas 35 16 16 3 0 35 109 114 Iowa 31 15 12 4 0 34 97 105 Cleveland 26 15 8 1 2 33 94 76 Grand Rapids 28 14 10 3 1 32 86 83 Rockford 30 11 18 1 0 23 84 111
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73 Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90 Lehigh Valley 28 17 7 3 1 38 89 84 WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101 Utica 25 14 10 0 1 29 84 85 Rochester 25 10 12 2 1 23 83 106 Binghamton 31 6 18 5 2 19 81 118
Pacific Division
