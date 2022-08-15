Abraham receives Daisy Award

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented a DAISY Award to nursing student Julia M. Abraham, of Milton, on Aug. 5.
Abraham, who graduated on Aug. 6 with an associate degree in health arts: practical nursing emphasis, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students.
Abraham’s nominator wrote of her experience during clinical rotations: “Julia was attentive to her patient, who was very ill, and was able to bring this patient a smile each time she entered the room to help him with care or provide encouragement… She went above and beyond while caring for this patient, and it was evident he left a lasting impression on her, as well, in his final days.”
The DAISY Awards are a project of The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to provide recognition and thank nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The foundation expanded the awards program to academic institutions in order to recognize the faculty who inspire compassionate care in their students and the students who demonstrate it during their education.
Penn College implemented its DAISY Awards program in 2022. One faculty award and three student awards are presented each year. Recipients can be nominated by peers, colleagues, patients, families or alumni. Winners are selected by a committee in Penn College’s nursing program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.