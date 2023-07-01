Motorcyclists seriously injured in crash

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — The driver and passenger of a motorcycle sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 2:57 p.m. Friday along Continental Boulevard, at its intersection with Jerseytown Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide driven by John Crossbett Jr., 49, of Sayre, struck a 2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR driven by Riley Rynone, 26, of Van Etten, N.Y., as the the two motorcycles attempted to turn onto Jerseytown Road.
Rynone was able to maintain control of his motorcycle. However, Crossbett's motorcycle lost control, overturned, slid across the roadway and struck a guide rail.
Crossbett and a passenger, Keri Mullen, 48, of Sayre, were both transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries, troopers reported. Rynone was not injured.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, the Valley Township Fire Department, Geisinger EMS and Taylor's Garage responded to the scene.
