BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation has announce that Eric Pangelinan will serve as Program officer, effective July 1.
Pangelinan most recently served as the foundation’s Operations Assistant, where he provided support for the development and finance departments by processing incoming donations, offering technical support to donors and fundholders, and utilizing the Foundation’s database software to its fullest capabilities. Prior to joining the Foundation team last year, Pangelinan served as a conference officer for the Columbia-Montour Domestic Relations Office. He is a native of the Berwick/Nescopeck area.
