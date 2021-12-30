BEAVER SPRINGS — The SEDA-COG Local Development Corporation recently assisted Beaver Valley Country Store, LLC with an SBA 504 (Small Business Association) loan for the purchase of Saylor’s Market.
The store on Route 522 in Beaver Springs is now owned by Steve Witmer, Aaron Witmer, Rick Maloyed, and John Anthony. They were assisted by the SEDA-COG Local Development Corporation in a partnership with partnered with Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Company. The SBA 504 loan program offered the borrower a 25-year low interest fixed rate loan for 35% of the total financing need.
John Reichard, SEDA-COG Business Relationship Manager and Tina Showers, SEDA-COG Principal Program Analyst worked with the four owners and Amber Gabrielson, Commercial Lender at the Selinsgrove Branch of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Company, to bring this financing package to fruition.
“We felt like we had a great team going into the project," Maloyed noted. "Both Mifflinburg Bank & Trust and SEDA-COG were very helpful in guiding us through this process.”
Beaver Valley Country Store not only includes a bakery but also offers fresh produce, meats, frozen foods, a deli and other items. You The store's Facebook page will offer weekly fliers and announcements of events (www.facebook.com/beavervalleycountrystore).
