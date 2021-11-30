NORTHUMBERLAND — Angela Hummel, of Angela Hummel Consulting, has been selected as a speaker for the 2021 ACT Workforce Virtual Summit. This theme will be Reinvigorate the Core of Your Community.
Through this national platform, Hummel’s presentation, entitled "Mentoring Matters: How Successful Mentoring Programs Increase Employee Engagement," focuses on mentoring programs, their benefits and best practices. She will draw upon her real-life experiences in helping clients establish new and evaluate current mentoring programs.
Hummel is the president/owner of Angela Hummel Consulting LLC, which has a primary focus on organization and leadership development, training and organizational coaching.
Founded in 2019, Angela Hummel Consulting LLC is a leadership consultancy firm based in Central Pennsylvania.
