LEWISBURG — Five inches of snow in Lewisburg and a Monday off from school brought out snow removers and thrill-seekers.
The first significant snowfall of the season in the Lewisburg area drew shoppers to Cole’s Hardware and similar suppliers. While some came looking for ice-melts, others sought snow removal tools.
Still others came ready to buy plastic sleds to enjoy a ride down a local sledding hill before the afternoon sun turned some of the overnight snowfall to slush. Among them, Stacie and Alexa Snyder, who checked out molded plastic sleds at the front of the store.
Curtis Bloom, Cole’s assistant manager, has noticed no challenges in getting snow removal supplies.
“So far this year we’ve done pretty well”, Bloom said. “Our stores have been selling (salts) a little faster than the other stores. I think that’s just because we are just more ‘in town,’ compared to other stores. There are a lot more people looking to clear their sidewalks and driveways.”
Bloom said the ice which accumulated on surfaces a week ago saw a demand for the higher grade ice melt and ice choppers. Generally, ice melt products with more magnesium tend to be friendlier to the paws of pets. Rock salt alone is often an irritant which shouldn’t be licked or swallowed by a pet.
The recent coronavirus spike has seen cleaning products again in higher demand and somewhat harder to get. However, Bloom said customer needs can be met with what is in stock.
Meantime, tube-riders, sledding buffs and sled-ski riders made the most of the snowfall at the Bucknell Golf Club. From the looks of the midday crowd, parents were also “along for the ride” and enjoying it as much as the younger set.
Tube-riders Ketaki Hutchinson and Serena Anmuth made several trips of about 100 yards down a hill at the Bucknell Golf Club.
Hutchinson, before saying “let’s go again,” noted that the people watching them careen down the hill screamed in delight more than they did.
Laurel, Adelyn and Nolan Boyer joined Clay Bringinger as they slid down a nearby hill on molded plastic sleds and ski sleds.
A shorter hill at Wolfe Field, Lewisburg, also saw evidence of toboggan tracks by the afternoon.
