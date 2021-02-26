LEWISBURG — The Merrill Linn Conservancy will host an online educational event exploring how the built environment in a community—buildings, parking lots, and other impermeable surfaces—affects the quality of rainwater runoff that enters our local streams.
"Rain to Drain: Slow the Flow and Protect our Community Streams" is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 and is geared to intermediate and middle school students in Lewisburg and students throughout Union County and surrounding counties.
The program was made possible the approval of a $500 award via a grant from Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).
“We are grateful for the support of FCFP and for their recognition that clean water and healthy streams are closely linked with community wellness and quality of life,” says Tali MacArthur, education chair of the Merrill Linn Conservancy (MLC). “With (FCFP) support, we are able to offer a fun and educational program that highlights how each of us can make a difference right where we live.”
Participants will perform several experiments demonstrating what happens to rainwater runoff and how small changes can protect the quality of water entering streams. The MLC partnered with Penn State Extension, which developed the hands-on curriculum.
Participants are required to pre-register for the online event on at www.linnconservancy.org. The MLC will provide registrants with materials for the hands-on experiments included in this learning opportunity.
The FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact, and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving. Visit www.FCFPartnership.org for more information.
The MLC is a nonprofit volunteer organization that works to preserve and protect significant ecological sites in Union, upper Northumberland, and contiguous counties and to educate the public on conservation issues critical to the health of the environment. visit www.linnconservancy.org or call 570-524-8666 for more information.
