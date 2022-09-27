As you grow older, you may find that your knees are starting to hurt. While joint pain is not uncommon, it can begin to interfere with one’s quality of life if the knee pain continues to progress. If left untreated, it may result in the need for a knee replacement surgery.

Having any type of surgery is a little scary. You worry about scarring and how long it takes to recover, especially when you’re considering surgeries that affect your mobility and joints like a total knee replacement. Knee replacement surgery is performed to relieve pain and restore joint mobility. It involves removal of damaged bone and cartilage from the shinbone, thighbone, and kneecap. The joint is replaced artificially with materials constructed of plastics, polymers, and metal alloys. Almost 800,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed in the U.S. each year.

John Bailey, M.D., Ronald Disimone, M.D. and Kyle Hubler, D.O., are surgeons with UPMC Orthopaedic Care in north central Pennsylvania. UPMC Orthopaedic Care is a national leader in advanced orthopaedics offering diagnosis and treatment for a full range of musculoskeletal disorders, from the acute and chronic to the common and complex.

