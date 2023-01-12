MILTON — Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved a motion to appoint Jennifer Mabus to fill a Ward 4 seat that was left vacant on council after Jay Powell resigned in December.
A Career and Technical Education aide at Milton High School, Mabus is excited about the way she can contribute to improving the borough.
“This is where I’m from, this is where I live, this is what I love,” Mabus said, in a speech to council members. “I want to see how we can make our own town flourish.”
Mabus is a 1990 graduate of Milton Area High School. She left Milton and served in the Navy for seven years before returning to raise a family in the house she grew up in.
“I believe in serving because I’ve served my country and now it’s time to serve my town,” Mabus said.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DECD) has approved a Milton Police Department Social Worker program that will use funding from The Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV). The details have yet to be fully ironed out.
Novinger, along with Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, will be meeting with SEDA-COG and representatives from area mental and behavioral health organizations to figure out how to get the program launched as soon as possible.
Novinger and Sam Shaffer, the Public Works director, met with PennDOT representatives and have formed a preliminary plan for how to utilize funding that PennDOT offers to evaluate traffic signals throughout the borough. Next steps will include finding and hiring a traffic signal consultant to put together estimates for future work.
Shaffer announced that all of the borough’s Christmas decorations had been taken down.
“There were no issues. Everything is accounted for,” Shaffer said.
He also noted that progress is being made on the fence enclosure surrounding the recycling center, though there is no definitive timeline for when it will be finished.
Council members agreed to table consideration to amend an agreement between the borough and the Milton Historical Society to remove a requirement to place a canopy over the existing ACF railcar on display next to the police department.
Also present at the meeting was Milton Lutheran Church Scout Troop 605. The scouts were in attendance to earn their citizenship and community merit badge, a necessary step to becoming eagle scouts.
“They’ll do a report on this meeting to learn about how the community runs,” explained Scoutmaster Dean Crites.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
