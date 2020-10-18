Lewisburg High Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni
1988
Barbara Hubler
Mummey
James F. McClure *
John Zeller
1989
Russell Fairchild
Graham Showalter
Jim Wetzel
1990
Laura Bernstein Cozac
Wayne Bromfield
Dian Bernstein
Diamond
1991
Gary Baylor
George Ramer *
Robert Rooke *
1992
Norma Gotwalt *
Frank Bowe *
Thomas Wilson *
1993
Ted Parker
John Beck
Eleanor McDowell *
1994
W. Gale Reish
Amos Smith III
Elwood Derr *
1995
Ethel Wilhour Snook
George Faries
Robert Edwards
1996
Barbara Anspach Bayor
David Pursley *
Donald Heiter *
1997
Richard Jarrett
David Swartzlander
1998
Kenneth Zearfoss
Robert Donehower *
Richard Sterry *
1999
Harry Ammon *
Robert Good *
Philip Stamm *
2000
Betty Cook
Albert Pursley *
Judith Wagner
2001
George Hurst
Andrew Machamer *
Winston Sturgen *
2002
John Huckaby
Steve Kline
2003
Drew Hyman
Fred Brouse *
Terry Gessner *
2004
Lonnie Hill
Jodi Jarrett
Robert Stackhouse *
2005
Joseph Roy
Thomas Marino
2006
None
2007
Richard Keyser
Douglas R. Lebda
Jack E. Solomon *
June Catherman
Solomon *
2008
David Powell
Joseph Reish
2009
Dominic Herbst
Francis Stillman
Stanley Wood
2010
James Stamm
Philip Stamm *
Patty Bird Hess
2011
James Bergen
Fred Wulczyn
Edith Erdley
2012
Myles Crebs
Roger Crebs
George Diefenbach
Kevin Gardner
Shirley Jarrett
Gromlich *
2013
R. Brooks Gronlund
Andrew Shaw
Sharon Schnure
Laverdure
2014
P. George Benson
Michael McDowell
Kim T. Thomas
Charles D. Vollmer
2015
William A. Heim Sr. *
Seth M. Jarrett
William James Poynter
Darlene Rein Rowe
2016
Holly Brown Barbella
Angelo Guinta
Robert Himmelreich *
Robert Odell
2017
Carol Himmelreich Brann
Mathew Reish
Nicole N. Loyd
Spencer Walker *
2018
Kristie Baumgartner Byrum
Phyllis Wolfe Colter
Jack Fisher
Harold A. Walters *
2019
Karen Heim Teichman
Mark Jenks
Michael Derk
Patsy Jarrett Warren
2020
Thomas Y. “Tim”
Lawrence
Bradford Roberts
Raymond Robbins
Jean Fornwalt Ross
*deceased
