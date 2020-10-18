Lewisburg High Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni

1988

Barbara Hubler

Mummey

James F. McClure *

John Zeller

1989

Russell Fairchild

Graham Showalter

Jim Wetzel

1990

Laura Bernstein Cozac

Wayne Bromfield

Dian Bernstein

Diamond

1991

Gary Baylor

George Ramer *

Robert Rooke *

1992

Norma Gotwalt *

Frank Bowe *

Thomas Wilson *

1993

Ted Parker

John Beck

Eleanor McDowell *

1994

W. Gale Reish

Amos Smith III

Elwood Derr *

1995

Ethel Wilhour Snook

George Faries

Robert Edwards

1996

Barbara Anspach Bayor

David Pursley *

Donald Heiter *

1997

Richard Jarrett

David Swartzlander

1998

Kenneth Zearfoss

Robert Donehower *

Richard Sterry *

1999

Harry Ammon *

Robert Good *

Philip Stamm *

2000

Betty Cook

Albert Pursley *

Judith Wagner

2001

George Hurst

Andrew Machamer *

Winston Sturgen *

2002

John Huckaby

Steve Kline

2003

Drew Hyman

Fred Brouse *

Terry Gessner *

2004

Lonnie Hill

Jodi Jarrett

Robert Stackhouse *

2005

Joseph Roy

Thomas Marino

2006

None

2007

Richard Keyser

Douglas R. Lebda

Jack E. Solomon *

June Catherman

Solomon *

2008

David Powell

Joseph Reish

2009

Dominic Herbst

Francis Stillman

Stanley Wood

2010

James Stamm

Philip Stamm *

Patty Bird Hess

2011

James Bergen

Fred Wulczyn

Edith Erdley

2012

Myles Crebs

Roger Crebs

George Diefenbach

Kevin Gardner

Shirley Jarrett

Gromlich *

2013

R. Brooks Gronlund

Andrew Shaw

Sharon Schnure

Laverdure

2014

P. George Benson

Michael McDowell

Kim T. Thomas

Charles D. Vollmer

2015

William A. Heim Sr. *

Seth M. Jarrett

William James Poynter

Darlene Rein Rowe

2016

Holly Brown Barbella

Angelo Guinta

Robert Himmelreich *

Robert Odell

2017

Carol Himmelreich Brann

Mathew Reish

Nicole N. Loyd

Spencer Walker *

2018

Kristie Baumgartner Byrum

Phyllis Wolfe Colter

Jack Fisher

Harold A. Walters *

2019

Karen Heim Teichman

Mark Jenks

Michael Derk

Patsy Jarrett Warren

2020

Thomas Y. “Tim”

Lawrence

Bradford Roberts

Raymond Robbins

Jean Fornwalt Ross

*deceased

