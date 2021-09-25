SUNBURY — Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project is set to being along several state routes in Northumberland, Snyder and Columbia counties.
On Sunday, Sept. 26, the contractor, CriLon Corporation, will begin performing crack sealing along Routes 61, 11, 54 and 147 in Northumberland County; Routes 11 and 15 in Snyder County and Route 11 and Interstate 80 in Columbia County. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect a moving operation with lane restrictions.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
CriLon Corp, is the primary contractor for this $479,000 crack sealing project. Work on this project is expected to be completed by early December.
