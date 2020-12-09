MILTON — Those working to make the holidays bright in Milton were praised during Wednesday’s borough council meeting.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger offered thanks to the Milton WinterFest Committee for organizing Santa’s arrival and related activities taking place in the community this season.
She offered a special thanks to Frank and Sandy Muscarella for donating a large Christmas tree which stands in Lincoln Park.
Council President Mark Shearer added thanks to the Milton Fire Department for parading Santa through the borough Friday evening.
“I don’t know what kind of pull you have to get Santa here, but wow, we appreciate it,” he said.
Novinger offered thanks to the Scooter Santa Brigade. The group is headed by Milton’s Matt Ferry and features individuals dressed as Santa riding throughout the surrounding area on Vespas, scooters with 150cc engines.
“They’ve helped to lift the spirits of everyone,” Novinger said. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts to help make the holidays bright.”
In addition to thanking community volunteers working to make the holidays bright, Shearer also offered thanks to borough staff members for their efforts in 2020.
“This was an extremely interesting year,” he said. “All of our staff went above and beyond to keep the borough operating… I appreciate everyone, and all everyone does on council.”
Council approved canceling its meeting scheduled for Dec. 23, with Shearer noting that meetings in 2021 will continue to be held via Zoom, as long as warranted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Novinger reported that due to the pandemic, the borough office is being staffed on a rotating basis by employees, with individuals working from home when they are not in the office.
She also reported the borough will see $16,157 in savings on its insurance in 2021 due to a 2020 reduction in worker’s compensation claims. The borough will still spend $141,876 on insurance.
During his report to council, Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer reported his staff has stopped picking up leaves. Trucks are now being converted for winter maintenance tasks.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr reported the department has logged 91.45 man hours responding to six emergency calls thus far in December.
So far in 2020, the department’s ambulance which is staffed through Evangelical Community Hospital has responded to 17,081 calls for service. Department volunteers have responded to an additional 243 ambulance calls.
In business actions, council approved:
• Having Solicitor Robert Benion craft a resolution to remove one of two handicapped parking spaces located along Broadway, in the area of The Two Owls, on Broadway.
• Having Benion draft a resolution to add a handicapped parking space along Center Street, in the area of Bethany United Methodist Church.
• Logan Boucher to serve as a trainee driver with the Milton Fire Department
• Reappointing Jim Callenberger to a three-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board, running through 2023.
• Reappointing Stan Salwocki, Virginia Feigles-Kaar and James Baldwin to four-year terms on the Planning Commission, running through 2024.
