DANVILLE — Holidays for young patients at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital were just a little less upsetting this year thanks to the donation of a New Jersey businessman.
Scott Vogel, Emergi-Clean director of operations, delivered 500 creations of the Build-a-Bear Workshop to the hospital on Monday.
Vogel, whose company is known for environmental disinfections, ensured they were assembled safely. In fact, he was on hand for when they were put together at the Build-a-Bear store in Bridgewater, N.J.
“We made sure they took care of everything,” he said. “We made sure everyone in Build-a-Bear had masks on (and) had gloves on.”
The trailer was new, Vogel said, but had not been set up for the company which is also known for crime scene clean-up.
“We bought this trailer brand-new,” Vogel said. “Before we actually outfitted it with our equipment we decided to do this event. We ended up disinfecting the inside just for precaution before we brought the bears here.”
Staff took the bears inside for further distribution.
Vogel credited his parents, Ron and Diane, for instilling a sense of duty to the community. Both have served in the emergency medical field and are also with Emergi-clean, based in Rahway, N.J.
This was the third year that Vogel has distributed bears, but the first year he has chosen Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger. Vogel noted each bear has a “birth certificate” which enhances the sense of ownership for the recipient.
