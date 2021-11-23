WEST MILTON — Motorists who travel Route 642 (Broad Street) in West Milton, Union County, are advised a railroad crossing repair will take Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The work will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists can expect lane restrictions while the work is being performed. The repair project is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.