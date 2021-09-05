LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) will hold a panel discussion on the value of lifelong learning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Common Room, 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg.
Eugenia Gerdes, Ph.D., former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and chair of the BILL Steering Committee, will moderate the discussion.
Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak, Bucknell’s current provost, the office to which BILL reports, will address lifelong learning as a goal for undergraduate education.
Mick Smyer, Bucknell’s former provost and the administrator who was in office at BILL’s inception, holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is an expert on aging. He will discuss the role of lifelong learning as we age and how new learning helps keep seniors vital.
Gary Sojka, former Bucknell president and biology professor, has been a BILL course leader and course member. He will speak on the value of taking and teaching BILL classes.
Audience members will also have the opportunity to share how lifelong learning has impacted their personal growth and social interactions.
To attend, individuals must register by noon, Friday, Sept. 10, at https://forms.gle/g2F8NZYAG28R6KrK8 (preferred method), by calling 570-522-0105 and leave your name and email address or by emailing Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu, with your name and email address.
