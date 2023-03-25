Goodwill appoints new board chair

HARRISBURG — Goodwill Keystone Area recently announced the appointment of Kenneth A. Norman as its new board chairman. Norman has served on the Goodwill Keystone Area Board of directors since 2019 and has also been a member of Goodwill Keystone Area’s Foundation Board of Directors for more than 10 years. He replaces Richard W. Conley, who served as the nonprofit’s chair since 2012.
“I am honored to have been selected to serve in this role, but have big shoes to fill as Rick did an outstanding job for so many years,” Norman said. “During my time on the board I have seen firsthand the positive impact Goodwill has on individuals and families in our communities, and I am committed to helping them continue this important work.”
