MUNCY — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Muncy hosted a virtual public meeting Tuesday and offered local updates on COVID-19 and other topics.
The local number of COVID-19 cases was still significant but improving according to Dr. Rutul Dalal, UPMC North Central Pa. medical director, infectious diseases. He said the peak of infection was expected at about the end of October.
Dalal said there were currently five COVID-19 patients at the Muncy facility, with those in need of intensive care transferred to UPMC Williamsport.
By Thanksgiving, Dalal was hopeful that COVID-19 levels would be lower than the same period a year ago. However, a spike was expected after the holiday. He stressed that 95% of patients were not vaccinated, and those who were hospitalized had additional health challenges.
Sister Teresa Ann Jacobs, UPMC North Central Pa. board chair, moderated the virtual meeting and called Dalal "the general in the war" against the virus.
Andrea Reed, UPMC Muncy director of nursing, was among other presenters. Reed said nursing supervisors have been added, with improvements to off-shift and weekend coverage as a result. Other nursing staff members have pitched in to work some additional hours and cover a number of unmet needs.
Additional "hallway" beds were also available in the Emergency Department. Reed said with increases in the number of emergency patients, the four or five added beds make a difference.
Reed said a self-swabbing station has been set up for employees. It is available at all times and allows quicker COVID-19 test results.
Ron Reynolds, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven president, credited a management team for collecting informational feedback from staff. He said a UPMC "My Voice" survey has a 97% participation rate, with gathered information useful in taking further action.
Reynolds said UPMC plans were being shared as they were being developed. Leadership meetings and town hall-style meetings have also been helpful. He noted UPMC Muncy personnel traveled to Denver for a presentation on their improvements in key areas, most notably improvements in patient discharge planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.