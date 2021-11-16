LEWISBURG — The Winter Wonderland Holiday Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 on the grounds of the Lewisburg Farmer's Market, 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
C and K's Events, along with the Farmers Market, will co-host the day of food, music, along with over 80 artists and crafters. Several regular market vendors were also planning to be open. Area nonprofits on hand include iHaven 2 Home animal rescue, Lewisburg Sunset Rotary and the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
Santa and Olaf planned to make appearances as well as strolling carolers, DJ Ray with holiday sounds and all-day children's games.
Elizabeth Hittle, of Hittle Fire Bowls, will be the featured artist. Her hand-crafted items were described as "great for keeping your hands warm in the winter and adding excitement to your home."
