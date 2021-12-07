WATSONTOWN — Impacted by the pending closure of the Watsontown United Methodist Church, Happy Harbor Preschool is poised to move to a new location.
Camy Brungard, who founded Happy Harbor 20 years ago, said the Watsontown United Methodist Church — where the preschool is located — will close at the end of the year. The church’s final service will be Dec. 26.
Brungard has confirmed that another area church is poised to vote on making Happy Harbor a ministry of its congregation.
She recently released a statement updating the status of the preschool.
“Right before Thanksgiving we had a conversation with a Susquehanna United Methodist Conference trustee, who assured us that he saw no issue with Happy Harbor Preschool remaining in the building until it was sold,” Brungard said. “We had been left under the same impression by the Lewisburg District superintendent.”
On Thursday, Dec. 2, Brungard said she learned conference trustees met with their legal team, who advised them not to allow the preschool to remain in the building after Dec. 31.
“It has taken me until today to sit and write this letter to our preschool families,” she wrote. “If I had not waited, this would have been written with tremendous anger. While I’m still angry, shocked and saddened, I am calmer.”
With the latest notification from the conference, Brungard said the preschool must vacate the United Methodist Church building “much sooner than expected.”
“We have had a backup plan in place,” she said. “On Thursday, another opportunity, another church, opened their doors to the preschool as a possible location.”
The church, which Brungard is not yet able to name, will have a congregational vote Sunday, Dec. 12, on whether to provide a place for the preschool to hold class. She said the church council has already approved the preschool becoming a ministry of the church.
“As soon as we have the location secured, we will let our preschool families know,” Brungard said. “Please hear me in saying we are not planning on closing the preschool, simply relocating.”
Once plans are set in stone, Brungard said the preschool will need help moving.
“We must have everything out of the (United Methodist) church by (Dec.) 31, but due to still having class up to Christmas break, we can’t start moving until Monday, Dec. 27,” she said. “That gives us five days. We hope, that with enough help, we can have it done in one day. We will need trucks, trailers and physical ability to get it done.”
Brungard said the preschool is also in need of a storage location.
She said the school has 42 students and utilizes 700-square-feet of space. Currently, students use individual desks, but will need to revert to a group seating pattern which had previously been used.
“We have found no location that can accommodate two classrooms of that size,” Brungard said. “We will need to go back to group seating through this transition, but we don’t want to get rid of the desks just yet. We want to keep them somewhere in storage until we are sure we do not need them again.”
She said the preschool will also be looking to purchase a shed to store curriculum boxes and other items in.
