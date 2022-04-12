LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards will speak to the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area during an Educational Forum to be held at noon Tuesday, April 19, via Zoom. The Zoom meeting room will open at 11:30.
Likely topics of discussion will include election changes, revenue, a Great Stream Commons update, broadband funding and census results.
Pre-registration is required and can be completed at LWVLAForum@gmail.com.
