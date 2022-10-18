MIFFLINBURG — Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Susquehanna Valley and Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Central PA will co-host the “Keystone to Reading Elementary Book Awards” beginning at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, via Zoom. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 2.
The live webinar will be presented by guest speakers Rose Cappelli and Glendia Kennedy, chairpersons of the Keystone to Reading Elementary Book Awards. Both are former educators and Keystone State Literacy Association Past Presidents.
The Keystone to Reading Elementary Book Awards consists of two divisions. In the elementary division, the books are categorized by Preschool, Primary and Intermediate. The secondary division includes middle and high school. There will be an author recipient from each category.
All educators in any academic setting, school librarians, and public librarians are invited to participate in this contest. Participants need to complete a form stating that they will read at least four books in one category that is appropriate to their grade level or children that they read to in the library. The children vote on the books to select their favorite.
Children throughout Pennsylvania, whose teacher or librarian are participating in this project, vote and the book with the highest vote enables the author in that specific category to be a recipient of the award. The chosen author is invited to attend the Keystone State Literacy Association Conference to be formally recognized. The winning authors will be presented with a plaque with the award inscription.
Teachers will receive 1.0 credit hour towards their Act 48 requirements by adding their PPID# during registration. All KSLA Susquehanna Valley meetings are free of charge. However, there will be a fee to process non-member Act 48 credits. This fee is made payable by check to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to Mary Keiser, KSLA Susquehanna Valley Treasurer, 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844.
Contact Janice Adair at jadair1225@yahoo.com for a letter of commendation for evidence of attending the virtual meeting and/or to receive Act 48 credit.
