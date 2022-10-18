MIFFLINBURG — Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Susquehanna Valley and Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Central PA will co-host the “Keystone to Reading Elementary Book Awards” beginning at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, via Zoom. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 2.

The live webinar will be presented by guest speakers Rose Cappelli and Glendia Kennedy, chairpersons of the Keystone to Reading Elementary Book Awards. Both are former educators and Keystone State Literacy Association Past Presidents.

