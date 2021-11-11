WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective (UMC) will kick off its performance season with “WUMC: FM Radio Hits of the ‘70s” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
The concert will focus on rock and pop radio hits of the 1970s from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Peter Frampton, Jackson Browne, ABBA, Bob Seger, Blondie, Eddie Money, Heart, and more.
This show will be unlike anything the collective has done before, according to organizers. The audience will experience a live “retro ‘70s radio atmosphere,” featuring area radio personalities “broadcasting” the performance, adding a new element to the collective’s traditional live performances. The featured radio personalities will be representing area radio groups, including Backyard Broadcasting, Schlesinger Communications, and iHeart Media. There will also be a few very special guest “voices” throughout the performance from area radio days gone by.
“The students developed this idea of taking the familiar sound and feel of a classic rock radio station and putting it on stage for a new kind of collective live experience,” said UMC Assistant Executive Director Jared Mondell. “Live, on-stage radio has been the central idea of developing this show. It adds a completely new element to what our students do so well and we think the audience is going to be extremely pleased.”
The idea for the show presented the opportunity for the students to work closely with the area radio groups that have supported the collective year after year, added UMC Executive Director Dave Brumbaugh.
“We are really looking forward to having the area DJs along for the ride for this one,” he said. “It’s going be a blast for everyone involved!”
WUMC will feature collective students who have been preparing for this event for more than two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light and sound show organized by the students, themselves. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers, but also direct the show. A group of younger students, or “Tech Monkeys,” will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s Special Performance Group 1.
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective senior Billy Bellino (Danville Area High School). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School), Izzy Butters (Loyalsock Township High School), Abby Colone (Loyalsock Township High School), Chase Cowden (Loyalsock Township High School), Connor Evans (Williamsport Area High School), Ben Feuerstein (Lewisburg Area High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Sage Gurski (Danville Area High School), Jossian Lilley (Loyalsock Township High School), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School), Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber), and Luke O’Brien (Loyalsock Township High School).
“When the idea of this show was first pitched, it was almost as if everyone in the room collectively knew it would make it through every round of voting and be one of the four shows for the year,” Batman said. “Centering a live performance around radio broadcasting is definitely a concept that is new to all of us and has been difficult to figure out the logistics of. But with the local radio DJs involved, an incredible set list and a super-talented group, I know we will be able to pull it off. This show will definitely set a high standard for the year and every performance following it.”
Tickets for the performance are available through the Community Arts Center box office and website. For details about the show, visit uptownmusic.org/wumc or call 570-329-0888.
