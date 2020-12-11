WILLIAMSPORT — PPL Electric Utilities recently donated $8,000 through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program to Pennsylvania College of Technology in support of Penn College NOW, a dual enrollment program.
The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under the EITC program administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
PPL has been a Penn College EITC partner since 2012 and has provided financial support to the college or its predecessor institution, Williamsport Area Community College, since 1985.
Penn College NOW enables academically qualified high school and career technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. Last year, 1,700 students earned more than 6,800 credits valued at more than $3.8 million through Penn College NOW.
“PPL is a longtime supporter of hands-on technology education, and this most recent gift continues to exemplify that commitment,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations for Penn College. “We thank PPL for the generous support to help deliver a program that engages high school students in education that leads to viable and successful careers in a variety of industries.”
Tracie Witter, PPL regional affairs director, noted the utility seeks to enhance the communities served and provide unique opportunities to help improve the lives of people who live there.
