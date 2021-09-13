LEWISBURG — The deaths of a student and a popular staff member over the summer were addressed as the new school year began at Kelly Elementary School.
Principal Christian Ruhl told Lewisburg Area School District directors at their recent meeting that school guidance counselors suggested using a well-known book to comfort students who may be troubled by the losses.
Ruhl explained “The Invisible String,” by Patrice Karst, illustrated how connections exist between people in spite of distance between family members, scary events like a thunderstorm or even death. The book was read to every elementary school class during library periods.
Ruhl said the reaction not only helped everyone process the events of the summer, but also to identify students who may need extra help.
“Some amazing things came up,” Ruhl said. “We started talking about grandparents who had passed away, pets that passed away, fears of being away from mom and all these kind of things.”
Ruhl credited the staff for their contributions and noted the effort also helped students who may not have had school in-person a year ago to adjust in the new school year.
Landyn Zerbe, a Kelly Elementary School student, died in a mid-July crash on Route 45 near Hoffa Mill Road. Amy Underhill, 55, a Kelly Elementary School library aide, died in August.
Elsewhere, directors approved a personnel report which included extra-compensatory positions and other moves.
Among them, the return of Michelle Shearer as a substitute teacher was approved. A graduate of Bloomsburg University, Shearer is certified for grade 7 to grade 12 mathematics. The resignation of Ashley Elser, middle school family and consumer science teacher, was accepted starting Dec. 22.
New support staff and salaries approved included Daniel Edmiston, high school custodian ($12.30 per hour), Michelle Wray, high school custodian ($12.30 per hour) and Tammy Talucci, intermediate school custodian ($12.30 per hour, four hours per day).
The retirement of Timothy Scholl, high school certified instructional aide was also approved, effective the last day of the 2021-22 school year.
Extra compensatory positions and salaries were approved for Mathew Lupold (10th grade class advisor, $850), Amy Driskell (10th grade class advisor, $850), Brenda Zack (junior high/junior varsity football game manager) game manager salary $1,122 and John Vaji (head coach boys basketball, $7,680). A contract for Jason Walter (assistant junior high softball coach, $1,230.50), was rescinded.
Directors approved the contract offered Vaji by a separate 5-2 vote, with directors John Rowe and Tera Unzicker-Fassero voting against. The remainder of the consent agenda was passed without a dissenting vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.