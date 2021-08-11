WILLIAMSPORT — A 64-hour Lean Six Sigma Green Belt apprenticeship program will be offered this fall through Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Participants will learn breakthrough process-improvement solutions using the Lean Six Sigma tool set and its five-phase DMAIC problem-solving methodology: Define, measure, analyze, improve and control.
Sessions will be offered 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday during the weeks of Oct. 4-7, Nov. 1-4, Nov. 8-11 and Nov. 29-Dec. 2.
Live, instructor-led training, offered virtually, will enable participation from anywhere with a stable internet connection, computer with audio and access to Microsoft Excel.
The program includes numerous Microsoft Excel templates and workbooks for use during and after training. Short-term, cloud-retrievable recordings will be available for missed sessions, although attendance at each is strongly encouraged and will yield the best results.
Manufacturers are eligible for funding assistance through Workforce Development’s Modular Industry-Driven Apprenticeship Strategies (MIDAS) grant. Anyone can participate at the full tuition rate.
