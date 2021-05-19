LEWISBURG — Kendy Alvarez, a newcomer to elective politics, was the apparent winner of Tuesday's primary for Democratic nominee for mayor of Lewisburg.
Democrats in the four precincts of the borough unofficially gave Alvarez 238 votes versus 157 votes for David A. Heayn, currently a member of Lewisburg Borough Council.
Alvarez, 40, said winning was a proud moment, the gravity of what all it could mean was not fully appreciated until Primary Election Day. She said her next task would be to work with the borough manager and newly hired special projects and grants manager to get a better idea of the "inner workings" of borough government.
The upcoming months would also include outreach to people who may want to fill council positions which may be open and finding new people for unelected committee positions.
"Sadly, we have a lack of participation," Alvarez said. "And so (we'll) try to figure out why that is if there are barriers, how we'll address that and how we'll encourage more people to be involved."
Alvarez credited outgoing Mayor Judy Wagner for her experience and beneficial guidance. The winner in the fall will succeed Wagner who did not run for another term.
No Republican candidates filed for Lewisburg mayor, a post which pays $150 per month over a four-year term.
