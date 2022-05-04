PennDOT names Employee of the Month

MONTOURSVILLE — Isaac Bragunier has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for May.
Bragunier serves as the geotechnical engineer for District 3. In that capacity he is responsible for directing geotechnical design for in-house and consultant projects from inception through completion, including foundation, geotechnical, and slide reports.
In addition, he supervises the only two PennDOT geotechnical drilling crews in the state. These drill crews collect the geotechnical field data required to provide accurate designs for the projects and to meet the let schedule.
Bragunier works to progress all the slide and embankment failure projects, while maintaining his normal workload. He has been instrumental in using new geotechnical repair methods including tangent walls, soil nail walls/slopes, soil anchors, and micropiles, to reduce the project design time and cost. Isaac has worked to design several projects within the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, including addressing geotechnical concerns such as acid rock, geotechnical instrumentation, and special structure foundations. Isaac has also helped with the design of new repairs and developed guidance in the specification for these repair methods.
He is a 17-year employee with PennDOT. He lives in South Williamsport with his wife and three children. In his spare time, Bragunier enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking and amateur radio. He is also involved with Scouting with all three of his children.
