Bob Casey

Bob Casey

MUNCY — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) joined with local officials Tuesday to provide an update on a $7.8 million intersection improvement and bridge replacement project, and to highlighted the impacts that federal infrastructure investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) has had on the region.

The intersection improvement and bridge replacement project on Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) and Route 2045 (Fairfield Road) will replace the bridge carrying Lycoming Mall Drive over Bennetts Run, improve the intersection of Fairfield Road and Lycoming Mall Drive, include the installation of three permanent traffic signals on Fairfield Road, as well as roadway improvements in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. The project includes $4.8 million in federal funding, made possible through BIL.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.