MUNCY — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) joined with local officials Tuesday to provide an update on a $7.8 million intersection improvement and bridge replacement project, and to highlighted the impacts that federal infrastructure investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) has had on the region.
The intersection improvement and bridge replacement project on Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) and Route 2045 (Fairfield Road) will replace the bridge carrying Lycoming Mall Drive over Bennetts Run, improve the intersection of Fairfield Road and Lycoming Mall Drive, include the installation of three permanent traffic signals on Fairfield Road, as well as roadway improvements in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. The project includes $4.8 million in federal funding, made possible through BIL.
“Because of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, PennDOT is moving forward to redo this intersection and replace the bridge over Bennetts Run,” said Casey. “This investment means that people will have a more reliable commute and a safer route to take daily. It means that emergency vehicles and trucks transporting critical supplies will reach their destinations more efficiently. And it’s just one of many projects funded by the infrastructure law that will help people get to Northeastern and North Central PA faster, safer, and more efficiently.”
BIL is bringing more than $4 billion in additional road and bridge improvements to Pennsylvania. Gov. Shapiro has also proposed investing $1.5 billion more in Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges over the next five years.
“The funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has helped to advance this project, and many others, forward to construction, which are critically necessary to support our local, regional and nationwide economy, said PennDOT District Executive, Eric High. “This project not only preserves and updates our historic infrastructure investment in existing roadways and bridges to ensure they continue to serve the generations to come, but also modernizes them, by adding additional turning lanes and traffic signals to accommodate the existing and future growth that is critical to maintain Lycoming County’s and Pennsylvania’s economic vitality.”
HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor for this two-year, $7.8 million, intersection improvement and bridge replacement project. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.