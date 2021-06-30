LEWISBURG – Grab your bucket of chalk and head to downtown Lewisburg on Friday, July 9, to help transform the sidewalks into an open-air art gallery. The Lewisburg Arts Council invites artists of all ages to join us for our free, family-friendly.
If the weather does not cooperate, the event will be postponed until Friday, July 16.
People can register in advance at http://bit.ly/LewisburgChalk and start working as soon as they arrive downtown — no more waiting in long lines to get a registration number before beginning. Those who wish may register in person from anytime between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Registration will be in front of Brushstrokes, 340 Market St. If you don’t like the heat, arrive earlier in the day and work when it’s cooler.
To keep the youngest artists safe, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The top-three creations in each of the five age groups will receive prizes, courtesy of Brushstrokes, Purity Candy, JR Pretzels, Pelican’s Snoballs, and Evangelical Community Hospital. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Artists do not need to be present to win.
Throughout the day, stop by to watch Featured Artist Colleen Walsh at work in front of the post office. Progress photos will be posted throughout the day on the Lewisburg Arts Council Facebook and Instagram pages. And from 6 to 8 p.m., groove to musical performers DePotorLand. Find them under the apple tree in front of the post office. A song they wrote for the chalk festival, illustrated with artwork from previous years, is featured at www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUF17RthH3o.
For more information, visit the Arts Council website, http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/ or email info@lewisburgartscouncil.com.
