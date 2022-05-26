LEWISBURG — The 11th annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture was held Wednesday night at the Campus Theater, featuring Dr. Marty Makary, MD, as the guest lecturer.
Makary, a public health researcher and chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins, spoke on the topic “Modern Medicine’s Transparency Revolution” and a movement he called “the redesign of healthcare.”
Makary, a Bucknell University alum whose best-selling book on the subject, “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Healthcare — and How to Fix It,” received a 2020 Business Book of the Year Award, said new and innovative solutions are required to address the underlying problems resulting in rising healthcare costs.
“The issue at hand is that people are getting crushed by healthcare costs, through many different ways. A lot tax dollars go to healthcare, a lot of their private health insurance premiums are going to healthcare without even using the system, and then you use the system and you get a bill and are told its not covered,” he said. “People have a right to be frustrated right now.”
“Right now everyone in healthcare is doing very well, except for the everyday American worker who’s financing this system,” said Makary, noting that healthcare concerns have been the number one issue at the polls until recently, but that healthcare costs have not decreased.
“We have this system that’s reactionary, it’s not proactive,” he said. “Most of what we do in medicine is dealing with late stages of illness when people can’t bear living with something anymore and they come in and seek help. What about dealing with the underlying issues that bring people to care?
“We don’t talk about that in medical school, we don’t reimburse for that in our payment system, but yet that’s the revolution right now to try to redesign healthcare.”
Makary said that part of the problem is the immediate focus on the breaking down the human body into organ systems, each with specialized practitioners, instead of looking at the root causes that bring people to care.
He added that the blind spots in the current model of medical research were exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, when a focus on laboratory research overshadowed crucial clinical research on human behavior and epidemiology.
“We study chemotherapy protocols to treat cancer, but we don’t study the underlying issues, environmental exposures that cause cancer. Do we study the impact of the Centralia mine fire on leukemia and lymphoma rates in northeastern central Pennsylvania? Good luck trying to find a research grant from the NIH on that,” he said.
Makary said the book “The Big Short” left a big impression on him and inspired him to think of ways to change the lexicon of healthcare to make the issues surrounding modern medicine more accessible to the average person.
“It’s not just about the bio-molecular pathways, it’s understanding humans, connecting with them.”
“The redesign of healthcare is holistic medicine...it’s precision medicine...it’s old-time good doctoring, embodied in the work of Charles Fasano, but it’s all of these aspects of how we do care differently,” he said.
“This system is broken, we don’t have the health outcomes that we can boast are superior to that of other countries with lower health spends. Let’s start from scratch and design a new way of delivering care that includes how we fund research, how we regulate medicine, how we pay for healthcare.”
Makary said he remains positive about the future of healthcare despite these challenges.
“I’m very optimistic about the future of medicine, I’m extremely optimistic about where we’re going, in part because of this new generation that wants to redesign care.”
The lecture is held in memory of Dr. Charles P. Fasano, DO, a beloved Susquehanna Valley family practitioner who started the Family Practice Center, PC, in 1980 with Dr. Domenick Ronco, DO, which has grown to over 40 sites across central Pennsylvania.
After Fasano’s passing in 2009, his children, family and friends, along with physicians at Evangelical Community Hospital and the Family Practice Center, PC, formed the Fasano Memorial Lecture Endowment Fund to carry on his legacy of dedication to medicine and education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.