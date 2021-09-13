Support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3139 to register.
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
Classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October class schedule.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Newborn Care, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode Basic Life Support Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. For children age 11 and up.
• Safe at Home by Safe Sitters, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the REC (Regional Engagement Center), 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. For children in grades four through six.
• Senior Strong, 10:15 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through October.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Sunbury YMCA (blood sugar screening also available); 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Miller Center (blood sugar screening also available); 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Milton YMCA blood sugar screening also available); 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Mifflinburg YMCA; and by appointment by calling at Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
