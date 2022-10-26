State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Middleburg woman sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 5:04 p.m. Oct. 20 along Route 104, at Heister Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Rosalie Walter was unable to stop in time and struck a 2018 Ford Focus driven by Sharon Piccioni, 55, of Richfield, as the Ford slowed to turn left onto Heister Valley Road.
Walter was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of a possible injury. Troopers cited her with following too closely. Piccioni was not injured.
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 20 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jack Robbins Jr., 28, of Millmont, was crossing the southbound lanes of North Susquehanna Trail and struck a 2015 Kia Optima driven by Melissa Sheaffer, 61, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
Robbins was cited with turning movements and required signals.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — David Lauver, 75, of Selinsgrove, has been charged with harassment after allegedly making lewd comments to a 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy while in a checkout line.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Walmart, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal trespass
MONROE TOWNSHIP — David Jimison, 56, of Port Trevorton, has been charged with criminal trespass as the result of an incident which occurred at 6:27 p.m. Oct. 21 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Jimison was denied service after he could not produce an identification while attempting to purchase alcohol. An argument ensued and Jimison allegedly refused to leave the store after being told multiple times to do so.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Corey Cummings, 38, of New Columbia has been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 21 at Walmart, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Cummings left the store without paying for a mop vacuum stick valued at $64 and a trail solar maintainer valued at $34.32.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Trisha Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, has been charged after troopers said she took a wallet which was left on a pharmacy counter by a 33-year-old Trevorton woman.
The incident occurred at 7:48 p.m. Oct. 15 at Walmart, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Lamar Terroristic threats
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Beech Creek boy was charged after troopers said he threatened to bring a gun to school.
While being searched, the student was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and tobacco on school property.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 20 at Central Mountain High School, Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
Harassment
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Lock Haven boy was charged after allegedly becoming involved in a physical altercation, broken up by a teacher.
The incident occurred at 12:43 p.m. Oct. 18 at Central Mountain High School, Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
Human trafficking
LOCK HAVEN — A 14-year-old Lock Haven girl contacted a women’s center to report she was the victim of human trafficking.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 29 along Piper Way, Lock Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.