MIFFLINBURG — Winning 68 ribbons at the Bloomsburg Fair, a Mifflinburg retired couple knows how to grow to show.
The couple won one best of show ribbon, 25 first-place blue ribbons, 18 second-place red ribbons, 13 third-place gold ribbons, and 15 fourth place and honorable mentions at this year's fair.
Judy and Wayne Rishel, of the Mfflinburg area, have been married for 33 years. And for 29 of those years, they have been growing and showing flowers at various agricultural fairs throughout Central Pennsylvania.
"It started at the Union County West End Fair then eventually graduating to the Bloomsburg Fair," Wayne said.
The couple has also shown their annuals, perennials, and house plants at the Montour-DeLong Community Fair, the Northumberland County Fair, and the Beaver Fair in Snyder County.
In the past two years, the couple has only shown at Union County's West End Fair and the Bloomsburg Fair. This year, the couple took 84 entries to the Bloomsburg Fair and were awarded ribbons on all but 12 of them.
Wayne said they start early in the spring looking at rule and category books from the past year's fair and deciding what to grow for that year.
Wayne said, "you have to know what the fair wants," when referring to the category books.
"There's hundreds of categories with sometimes several divisions in each category based on flower colors and varieties," Judy said.
Wayne said after you decide what you want to grow, you then need to prepare your flower beds, pots and soil, and decide where you want to plant them.
The Rishels have numerous flower beds encompassing their home and property. Everywhere you look there is something blooming, adding a splash of color, contrast or texture.
"Of course you need to fertilize, water and mulch to keep the weeds down," Wayne said. He said he uses straw to mulch.
He tried using hay and lawn clippings but found those alternatives get, "yucky and draw too much nitrogen from the soil," which inhibits plant growth. He also sprays for insects.
"If ya don't the bugs will chew them up," he said.
Wayne said timing in when you plant is a big issue as planting too early will result in flowers blooming before the fair season starts. Plant too late and there won't be any blooms to take to display.
Most of the summer is spent watching the plants and flowers grow. Trimming and deadheading encourages bigger and healthier blooms come fair season. Wayne said he "deadheads every week or so, and stakes up the taller flowers to give them support."
Wayne said, "some of the flowers like gladiolus and dahlias need to be dug up each fall. The roots need to be washed off, dried, and then stored in a cool place so that they can again be planted next spring." He used to plant around 500 bulbs and tubers every year.
"This year we only planted around 25 dahlias," Wayne said.
Other plants like asparagus fern, cactus and pothos plants are taken inside to the heated garage for over-wintering.
Judy said Wayne does most of the work in planting and upkeep. She gets more involved when they go to display their flowers at the fair. She helps cut and arrange the flowers for display, and fills out the entry forms for each one.
The flowers are cut and placed in vases for display. Wayne said they used to use "olive and relish jars to display their flowers but eventually purchased several vases to put them in."
"I remember taking 200 to 250 entries to the Bloomsburg Fair," Judy said. "It kept you stepping. We did that while we both worked full-time jobs. I don't know how we did it."
The couple said it would take them two days hauling with a pickup truck and a trailer loaded with flowers and plants.
Judy said their strategy was to take potted plants to the Bloomsburg Fair on a Thursday, and then cut flowers early Friday morning so they would stay fresh. The flowers would be stored in the couple's garage.
"The whole garage was a kaleidoscope of colors," Wayne said.
The couple became a fixture at the Bloomsburg Fair.
Judy said the one year they took the year off and didn't register anything. They got a call from the superintendent of the Horticulture Building after being alerted by the entry clerk that the Rishels didn't enter anything.
"He called asking us where we were," Judy said.
Both say the anticipation of seeing what you will be awarded is always the biggest joy of doing what they do. They also like the competition aspect of showing at the fair.
"You don't get rich," said Wayne, as most premiums paid out are only $4 or $5.
"All good things must come to an end," Judy said. "We're both getting older and it's a lot of hard work. We really didn't enjoy it this year."
"It took us all day to just get a couple of flowers together." Wayne said, " I'm getting to the point where it's just too much."
"I'm going to miss not having stuff in the fair, everyone is so nice over there," Judy said.
Wayne however, said, at 72, he's not going to miss it so much.
"You might miss the flowers but you won't miss the work," he said.
