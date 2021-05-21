When the NASCAR Cup series takes to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course in Austin, Texas, this weekend, it will mark just the fourth track in Texas the series has competed at.
Between 1969 and 1981, the series staged eight races at the 2-mile Texas World Speedway in College Station. Bobby Isaac won the track’s first race, while Benny Parsons won the venue’s final event.
On June 23, 1971, Bobby Allison won the only Cup race contested at the half-mile Meyer Speedway in Houston.
Since Jeff Burton scored his first career victory in 1997 at Texas Motor Speedway, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, NASCAR’s top division has annually raced at that facility.
Austin will also become just the fourth venue that has hosted a race for Formula 1 and a points-paying race for NASCAR’s top division. Other tracks which have hosted both series are the now shuttered road course in Riverside, Calif., as well was Watkins Glen International in New York and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup series also staged two exhibition races in the mid 1990s on the road course in Suzuka, Japan, a venue Formula 1 also competes at.
When Eddie Gossage announced last week that he’ll be retiring as president and CEO of the Texas Motor Speedway, the first thought which entered my mind is that the IndyCar series will likely never again compete at that venue.
Gossage was a champion for the IndyCar races at the track, and with declining attendance over the last several years I just can’t see the facility continue to host events for the open wheel series. That’s unfortunate as Texas once featured the best IndyCar races in front of packed grandstands.
IndyCar racing at the track was ruined last year when NASCAR poured its traction compound on the track, in an effort to make the facility’s NASCAR races more competitive. The compound had the opposite impact on the IndyCar races, no doubt something NASCAR was hoping for as for years the track’s IndyCar races were far more thrilling than its stock car events.
I found it very interesting that it was recently announced Tony Stewart will be AJ Foyt’s guest on his team’s pit box for the upcoming Indy 500.
Foyt’s team has been struggling for years. While the two are best buddies, with Stewart idolizing Foyt and even racing with his same number — 14— I have to think there are other reasons Stewart will be accompanying the Foyt team.
Stewart has become a motorsports entrepreneur. He co-owns a four-car NASCAR Cup team with Formula 1 team owner Gene Haas, and owns the Eldora Speedway in Ohio, as well as the All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car series. I have to wonder if Foyt is hoping to convince Stewart to invest in — and revitalize — his IndyCar team.
It would be great to see Stewart return to the IndyCar series. Many forget that before he became a stock car superstar, Stewart won three IndyCar races and the 1997 championship. Should he partner with Foyt in owning an IndyCar team, Stewart would be well positioned to carry Foyt’s legacy into the future, and become a championship — and Indy 500 winning — car owner.
On Wednesday it was announced that North Carolina is considering allocating $10 million each in federal stimulus funds to Charlotte Motor Speedway, as well as the currently dormant race tracks in North Wilkesboro and Rockingham.
While I love motorsports and would be thrilled to see big-league racing return to North Wilkesboro and Rockingham, I don’t want to see my tax dollars used to revitalize those tracks. There are much better uses of federal stimulus funds, such as helping those in need in this country.
The revitalization of those facilities should be made through private investments — after all, it was corporations which shut them down to move racing on to what at the time was believed to be better markets — and not taxpayer dollars.
