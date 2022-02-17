MILTON — Thirteen Milton Area High School students spent a portion of the day Wednesday at Baugher Elementary School, serving as teachers for the younger students.
Amanda Smith-Derck, an early childhood instructor and cooperative education coordinator in the district, said Milton offers eight different Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
“(Wednesday) was an opportunity for the high school students from seven different programs to educate fourth and fifth graders... about the programs that are offered at the high school level,” she said. “The activities were STEM focused and provided an excellent opportunity for the high school students to interact with the elementary.”
According to Smith-Derck, approximately 150 students in grades 10 through 12 are enrolled in Milton’s CTE programs. The following are programs offered: Early Childhood Education, Drafting, Building Trades, Automotive, Accounting, Agriculture, Criminal Justice and Diversified Occupations.
Accounting students Brody Bender and Ryleigh Stewart presented a brand manager activity Wednesday at the elementary school. The younger students had the opportunity to play a logo game and create their own business logo.
Ethan Minium and Ethan Fisher, Automotive Technology students, engaged the elementary students in a phonetic alphabet activity.
Early Childhood Education students Emma Hollenbach and Maria Painter taught writing to the elementary students, and built peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with them.
Riley Godown and Morgan Reiner, Criminal Justice students, led a fingerprinting activity.
Emily Nicholas and Serena Figher, Agriculture students, gave the elementary students the opportunity to interact with a gecko and to learn about the animal.
Construction Trades student Dale Mithcell taught the elementary students about electrical circuits. The younger students had the opportunity to build their own circuits.
A fifth-grade team at Baugher built at 54.5-inch tower using masking tape and newspapers. The activity was led by Drafting students Trey Locke and Blaik Hadcock.
Smith-Derck noted that February marks Career and Technical Education Month.
