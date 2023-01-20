Every serious race fan must have a bucket list of automobile racing events they hope to one day attend.

I have been fortunate to have been able to attend numerous motorsports events, including some major races. My list of visited events includes the Daytona 500, 24 Hours of Daytona, a NASCAR Cup championship deciding race in Homestead, the Brickyard 400 when the race was in its heyday, Indy 500 qualifying, the Watkins Glen six-hour endurance race, a Formula E race, as well as various other IndyCar, NASCAR, sports car and even dirt track racing events at numerous locations.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.