Every serious race fan must have a bucket list of automobile racing events they hope to one day attend.
I have been fortunate to have been able to attend numerous motorsports events, including some major races. My list of visited events includes the Daytona 500, 24 Hours of Daytona, a NASCAR Cup championship deciding race in Homestead, the Brickyard 400 when the race was in its heyday, Indy 500 qualifying, the Watkins Glen six-hour endurance race, a Formula E race, as well as various other IndyCar, NASCAR, sports car and even dirt track racing events at numerous locations.
I do, however, have a bucket list of races which I am determined to one day attend. Today, a look at my bucket list, with the one I most wish to attend listed last. My goal is to check off at least two of these events over the next two years.
• The Historic North Turn Legends Beach Parade: OK, so this isn’t exactly a race. But it’s the next best thing, until NASCAR decides to stage another beach race. While this event won’t be held this year due to damage from a recent hurricane in the area, it features historic race cars parading along the same stretch of beach near Daytona where NASCAR contested its beach races in the 1940s and ‘50s. I’ve visited the location — and the nearby beach area which features historic racing markers along a walkway, and a motorcycle racing monument. My dream is to one day take in the beach parade, held in February before the Daytona 500.
• The Turkey Night Grand Prix: This prestigious West Coast USAC midget race has been contested, at various venues, since 1934. Since 2016, it’s been held at Ventura Raceway, a dirt track built next to the Pacific Ocean, and a beach. I’ve never been to the West Coast, so my first trip there might as well include taking in an automobile race.
• The Canadian Grand Prix: There may be three Formula 1 races in the U.S. this year, but the ticket prices for all are out of sight. I understand there’s also limited media availability. I’ve never been to an F1 race, so when I do make one it will likely be north of the border. After all, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is closer to Central Pennsylvania than any other F1 venue. It’s just a seven-hour drive to the circuit I’ve been fascinated with since NASCAR staged Xfinity races there, between 2007 and 2012.
• Coca-Cola 600: My ultimate dream would be to “do the double” and attend the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Considering I don’t have the bank account to pull that off, it’s not too likely to happen. So I’ll settle for booking a trip to NASCAR’s longest race.
• 24 Hours of Le Mans: Contested since 1923, this French classic is the world’s most prestigious sports car race. It’s, arguably, the second-biggest race in the world, behind the Indy 500. When I finally travel to Europe, it will only be to take in an automobile race.
• The fall NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville: From Joey Logano dumping Martin Truex to win, to Denny Hamlin blocking Alex Bowman’s victory celebration, to Ross Chastain’s iconic move at Martinsville this past fall, this race is filled with so many memorable moments. I can only imagine what it would be like to attend a NASCAR Cup race at a short track, where every seat in the grandstands has a view of the entire track. Considering Martinsville is only a six-hour drive from Milton, this may be the race on my list that I’m most likely to make it to first.
• 12 Hours of Sebring: I nearly made a Trans-Am race at Sebring — one day before the 12-hour race — in 2001, but some logistical factors prevented me from making it to the track. Contested since 1952, this event is arguably the most prestigious endurance race in the U.S. It’s also a bucket-list race I feel I have a great shot at one day soon making. Its sister race, Petit Le Mans held each fall at the Road Atlanta Road course in Georgia, is also an event I wish to one day attend.
• The Chili Bowl Midget Nationals: Contested indoors each January in Tulsa, Okla., this race is one of the biggest in the country. Kyle Larson once — much to NASCAR’s chagrin — said winning the Chili Bowl was more prestigious than winning the Daytona 500.
• The Snowball Derby: The biggest late-model stock car race in the country is contested each December at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Past winners include Darrell Waltrip, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones.
• An IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway: The attendance at this race has dipped since NASCAR ruined the racing there by pouring its traction-control device all over the surface. While the IndyCar finishes at Texas haven’t been as legendary as they were when the track opened in the mid 1990s, it’s still a venue that I’m fascinated by. It’s produced so many memorable IndyCar events, from AJ Foyt decking Arie Luyendkye in victory lane in 1997 to many side-by-side finishes. Texas outranks the Indy 500 as a race I want to attend. I was at two IndyCar races contested at the venue’s sister track in Charlotte — in 1997 and 1998 — and those were two of the best races I’ve ever been to. Unfortunately, much like Charlotte, the racing at Texas can be treacherous.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
