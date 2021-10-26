LEWISBURG — On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Susquehanna Valley and Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Central PA will co-host an interactive webinar entitled “Curating Diverse and Inclusive Classroom Libraries,” presented by Jackie Wynkoop.
The hour-long presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Log in at 6:45 p.m. for a brief, combined chapter meeting.
Registration should be completed by Nov. 9 at https://bit.ly/3BC4V06.
Wynkoop, a literacy coach for the Bellefonte Area School District, will discuss the need for curating a diverse and inclusive book collection, share why it's critical for students to have access to a wide range of books, and provide invaluable tips and resources for finding great books to add to classroom library shelves.
This free workshop is designed for teachers of pre-kindergarten through grade 12.
Teachers can receive one hour credited towards their Act 48 requirements by adding their PPID# during registration.
For a letter of commendation that can be used as evidence for meeting Domain 4 of the Framework for Teaching, contact Janice Adair at jadair1225@yahoo.com.
For information on becoming a KSLA member, visit https:// ksla.wildapricot.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.