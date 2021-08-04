MIFFLINBURG — Whether students would be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 was discussed at a town hall-style meeting hosted Tuesday evening by the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Directors, building principals and Superintendent Dan Lichtel heard numerous concerns at the meeting called for feedback on a Health and Safety Plan proposed for the 2021-22 school year.
Robert Blankenship cited recent reports of a state senator’s effort to write a bill which would allow teens to get a COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent. He conceded the chances of state passage of such a bill were slender, but offered a scenario of a similar mandate from the federal level.
Lichtel said the district would not enforce vaccinations without parental consent but predicted that just such a law could advance. He hoped the entire district would pay attention as things develop in the months ahead.
“I would not be at all surprised to see a law passed with that mandate,” Lichtel replied to Blankenship. “However, with my prediction I would also offer you that it would not happen overnight and it would not be likely allowable without parent notification and consent.”
Lichtel’s introductory remarks included an overview of the proposed plan and affirmed a commitment to in-person learning. He noted the cleaning protocol at district buildings was effective and would continue. Likewise, the district’s relationship with the state Department of Health was helpful.
Similarly helpful were vaccination efforts which have resulted in significant reductions in quarantining. Social distancing would be continued in district buildings, but at a 3-foot distance rather than a 6-foot distance.
Facial covering would be optional for the individual in the year ahead.
Lichtel said the district has concluded that facial masking requirements and other restrictions in 2020-21 was “detrimental to genuine instruction and interaction for learning’s sake.”
The Health and Safety proposal recommended a return to full-day instruction on Wednesdays and withdrawal the flexible learning option.
Lichtel said “Saturday school” could be part of an effort to get middle school students back up to speed if their academic progress was slowed during the pandemic. Parents, in partnership with the district’s efforts, would be asked to be personally involved in the effort.
But the effects of the pandemic on the mental health of students was also brought up.
A parent to four children cited the anxiety of her two youngest as the first day of school approached. She said one of her children recalled being scolded for giving a “high five” to a classmate and did not want to return to that environment. The building principal noted his rebuke for not avoiding close contact would have been much milder.
Tracy Derr suggested a return to limited classes on Wednesdays as it could be a time for students to rebuild relationships hurt by isolation during the pandemic. Mental health could also be given a boost if students were given time to discuss problems and challenges in peer groups. She proposed Wednesday afternoons could be used for students to make up for “learning loss.”
The federal mandate that facial covering be used on public transportation also drew criticism from residents.
Blankenship asked if the school board had the power to vote the federal mandate down. Lichtel replied that board could vote as it wished if it understood the ramifications of such a vote.
Other parents questioned why school buses were considered public transportation when they were not allowed to ride them. The mask mandate on school buses was also criticized as a poor way to start the day emotionally.
“I believe that it is very important that the children of the community get a firm message from us that we expect them to have a positive day and we that we can help that out,” Lichtel replied. “I agree that it is very frustrating to have a mask mandate on the bus right now. I am very optimistic that the rule is a temporary one.”
It was noted that loss of $6.2 million in federal funding was potentially a ramification of not adhering to a mask requirement on school buses.
